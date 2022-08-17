Jujhar Group has announced its entry to Healthcare segment with a partnering with Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited. A press release by the company said that it aims to bring furthermore facilities for people by associating with this well-known healthcare group in the country.

The Ludhiana-based group claims that the partnership between the two in their respective sectors will be a boon for the city of Punjab, which is now working towards improving proper infrastructure in terms of healthcare and medical facilities.



“The hospital will be built at GK Enclave Canal Road, which is centrally located in Ludhiana, Punjab. This partnership will help the citizens of Punjab and other parts of North India, with top-notch healthcare services, best-in-class treatments, doctors’ expertise, state-of-the-art infrastructure, modern equipment, and most importantly, the trust and legacy of Apollo Hospitals. Apollo Spectra, located in the primary wing of the hospital, will be a multispecialty hospital, while Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital will focus on comprehensive mother and child care with expertise in Gynecology, Pediatrics and many more verticals,” it stated on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to venture into the healthcare sector, and this partnership will be a transformational move for the citizens of Punjab and the way they perceive healthcare. We believe that this would add immense value to uplift and overcome the challenges faced by the healthcare ecosystem in Punjab. We look forward to a fruitful association with Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited,” Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Executive Director, Jujhar Group said in a statement.

“In an endeavor to create a comprehensive network of world class healthcare facilities across various parts of India, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited envisages on foraying into strategic partnerships with strong regional groups with an objective to bring healthcare closer to the patient, bridging the gap between tertiary care and home. We have been successful to establish the nation’s largest network for day-to-day healthcare that can be delivered outside large format hospital settings. We are happy that with this association and our continuous expansion plan, we would be creating newer and better ways to deliver high quality healthcare with a facility built-to-suit for addressing complex medical needs, through enhanced service delivery models, which will benefit the entire health eco-system including physicians & patients,” Chandra Sekhar C, Chief Executive Officer, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited stated on Thursday.

Jujhar group claims that the association between Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited and the Jujhar Group will amplify the group’s name and will be a booster to the existing legacy of the group.