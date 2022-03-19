DNA Exclusive: Holi special edition with ‘Bachchan Pandey’

Today’s DNA was a Holi special edition as Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ were the guests for the show. Akshay Kumar celebrated Holi with Zee News as he reached the studio to promote his film ‘Bachchan Pandey,’ where he had a lot of fun and answered the questions of his fans in Bachchan Pandey style.

This Holi we got to see a cocktail of news and entertainment when Zee News Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary asked Akshay Kumar to read the DNA news in Bachchan Pandey style.

Akshay revealed that the movie’s title derived its name from a character of the same name played by himself in ‘Tashan’ movie which released in 2008, and that character became very famous. The title was initially spelled as ‘Bachchan Pandey’, but was later changed to ‘Bachchhan Paandey’.

Akshay also revealed in the show that he has been travelling by train to promote the film.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after ‘Entertainment’, ‘Housefull 3’ and ‘Housefull 4’. The movie released on March 18 on the occasion of Holi.