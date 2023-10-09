Dr Ankit Gupta: Taking Ahead The Legacy With Compassion For Others

Doctors are a lifeline to any society in the world. It’s they who contribute directly and indirectly to the economy as well. It’s their compassion for others that keeps humanity alive. One such personality is Dr Ankit Gupta who is taking ahead the legacy of his father.

Dr. Ankit Gupta was born on January 21, 1982, to Dr. Ajit Gupta and Usha Gupta. He has been the current Managing Director of The Park and Signature Group of Hospitals since 2005. His father is Dr. Ajit Gupta, the founder and chairman of The Park and Signature Group of Hospitals. Ankit Gupta did his MBBS from Bharti Vidyapeeth Medical College, Pune (Maharashtra) in 2005 and joined his father in running the hospital chain right away. Under his leadership, the hospital chain has become one of the fastest-growing healthcare group in North India.

Besides the hospital chain, the Gupta family have set up a trust called Usha Memorial Education Welfare Social Trust which is dedicated to the education of children. It has so far funded the complete education of over 200 underprivileged students and free treatment to needy people through free medical camps.

For his work, Dr Ankit Gupta was awarded ‘Future Leader of Healthcare’ by the Vice President of India. He was selected as ‘Path Breaking Personality of the Year’ 2020 and ‘RISING Healthcare Tycoon Of The Year 2022’ by Business Standard Magazine.