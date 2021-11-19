Dr Jyotsana & Sharmistha Das won Mrs India International Queen 2021

Mrs India International Queen 2021, one of India's biggest and best beauty pageants, had its grand finale at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi on November 7, 8, and 9. The winners of the beauty pageant were announced on the brand's official Facebook page. Dr. Jyotsana Chadha (PT) from Gurugram was crowned Mrs India International Queen 2021 and received INR 1 lakh in prize money. Mrs. Shipra Sharma of the United Kingdom was crowned 1st Runner Up, receiving a prize of INR 50000, while Major Poonam Sharma of Jammu was crowned 2nd Runner Up, receiving a prize of INR 25000.

The other winners included were of the Classic Mrs India International Queen 2021 category. The title went to Mrs. Sharmistha Das Dey from Delhi and Won INR 1 Lakh prize money. The 1st Runner Up is Mrs. Ruchika Kanoi from Chennai and won INR 50000 prize money and the 2nd Runner Up is Mrs. Shashi Bala from Canada who bagged INR 25000 as the prize money.

The grand pageant was judged by Mr. Rohit Khandelwal- Mr. World 2016, Miss Adline Castelino- Miss Universe 2020- 3rd Runner Up, Mrs. Ankita Saroha- Director of Mrs India International Queen, Mrs. Manju Upadhyay- Winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2020, Mrs. Amrit Kaur- Classic Mrs India International Queen 2020 2nd Runner Up, Mrs. Pooja Gangyan- Mrs India International Queen 2020 1st Runner Up, Dr. Nita Hazarika- Mrs India International Queen 2020 2nd Runner Up, Mrs. Sonali Sherry- Celebrity Makeup Artist, and Mr. Tarun Choudhary- Director of Shiv Med Private Limited.

The makeup at the event was sponsored by Lakme Academy Pitampura, Kohat. The Official Fashion Director and Choreographer involved was Mr. Shie Lobo and the event was hosted by renowned Emcee Mr. Debojyoti Dasgupta. Mr. Pradeep Negi was the self-defense trainer, and the beauty & wellness sessions were organized by Dr.Soni Nanda, the Dermatologist & Aesthetician from Shine & Smile Clinic Delhi. The Basic Life Support (CPR) Session was taken by Dr. Goma Bali Bajaj. The Mrs India International Queen 2021 event was managed by SAC Productions and the team included Keshav Sharma and Antara, and the official photographer was Imagesque by Lalit Rana.

The event also witnessed a lot of subtitle winners that included Mrs India Renaissance won by Mrs. Pravesh Rawat, Mrs India Courageous won by Mrs. Supriya, Mrs India Alluring won by Mrs. DulaliPodder Roy, Mrs India Shining Star won by Mrs. IndushriHaridas, Mrs India Amicable won by Mrs. Suvarna Priya, Mrs India Inspiring won by Mrs. Moushumi Maity, Mrs India Graceful won by Mrs. Shashi Bala, Mrs India Compassionate won by Mrs. Nabamita Seal, Mrs India Stylish won by Mrs. Jyoti Pawar, Mrs India Idealistic won by Mrs. Sujata Raviraj, Mrs India Fashion Icon won by Mrs. Ruchika Kanoi, Mrs India Most Impressive won by Mrs. Sapna Yadav, and Mrs India Sensational won by Major Dr. Anjali Rani.

There were other titles that were also accorded which included Mrs India Spectacular won by Mrs. Sumana Mukherjee, Mrs India Tenacious won by Dr.Darshna Patel, Mrs India Talented won by Mrs. Pamela Das, Mrs India Glowing Skin won by Dr. Priyanka Tambe, Mrs India Dazzling won by Mrs. Kavitha Mathad, Mrs India Elegant won by Mrs. Ruma Sarkar, Mrs India Dynamic won by Mrs. Madhuri Bisht, Mrs India Beguiling won by Mrs. Deepti Gupta, Mrs India Fascinating won by Mrs. NeelimaJannappagari, Mrs India Valorous won by Dr.Apeksha Singh, Mrs India Adorable won by Mrs. Manveshwari, Mrs India Ravishing won by Mrs. Aggrata Shah, Mrs India Glamorous won by Mrs. Bhawna Dhanesha, Mrs India Brilliant won by Mrs. Akanksha Alok Mishra, Mrs India Tantalizing won by Mrs. ShrutiSaxena, Mrs India Endearing won by Dr. Sandhya Singh, Mrs India Sparkling won by Mrs. Aditi Vatsyayana, Mrs India Best Ramp walk won by Dr.Jyotsana Chadha (PT), Mrs India Generous won by Mrs. Jyoti Dhingan, Mrs India Benevolent won by Mrs. Geetanshu, Mrs India Intelligent won by Mrs. Jaspreet Kaur, Mrs India Perfectionist won by Mrs. Meenakshi Dhankar, Mrs India Diligent won by Dr.Prabhjot Manchanda.

The grand beauty pageant also included a plethora of other beauty titles that included Mrs India Stunning won by Mrs. Shipra Sharma, Mrs India Most Encouraging & Mrs India Popularity Queen won by Mrs. Ruby Kanchgar, Mrs India Vivacious won by Dr. Pooja A Basu, Mrs India Audacious won by Mrs. Usha Kapoor, Mrs India Congeniality won by Mrs. Nirmala Metwal, Mrs India Admiring won by Mrs. Sonam Kumari, Mrs India Chivalrous won by Mrs. Vanshika Jain, Mrs India Goodness Ambassador won by Major Poonam Sharma, Mrs India Charismatic won by Mrs. Shweta Mehta, Mrs India Fabulous won by Mrs. Nitika Jain, Mrs India Mesmerizing Eyes won by Mrs. Richa Rohilla, Mrs India Beautiful Smile won by Mrs. Sharmistha Das, Mrs India Charming won by Mrs. Rajni Saini, Mrs India Exquisite won by Mrs. Arpita Dhar, Mrs India Gorgeous won by Mrs. Ruma Khan.

Mrs India International Queen 2021 was a three-day beauty pageant that included numerous grooming and training sessions that allowed married women from all over the world. It helps them to establish their own identity and demonstrate their great ability and talents in front of the entire world. The brand stands firm on its motto- ‘Be Confident, Be Strong, and Be You’, and has urged women of all ages to find their true selves and do not be afraid of treading on a different path than usual.

-Brand Desk Content