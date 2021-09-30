Noida becomes number 1 in India, rakes in record Rs 64,000 crore investment

New Delhi: Noida has received the maximum investment in the last four and a half years among all districts in India. The city, which comes under the Gautam Budh Nagar district, received about Rs 64 thousand crore investments in the said period that helped it in creating more than 4.5 lakh jobs.

As a result of the massive investments, Noida has now become the largest industrial investment district in the country, thanks to the investor-friendly policies of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Large domestic and international investors have invested a lot of capital in the past few years, data suggests. Noida is managed by three authorities - District Gautam Budh Nagar namely Noida Industrial Development Authority, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

The three development authorities have sold more than 3 thousand pieces of land in the last one-and-a-half years to investors from across the country and abroad. The three authorities have indeed facilitated investments in Noida.

In total, more than 3 thousand investors are setting up their units in Noida by investing Rs 64,362 crores. With this investment in Noida, more than 4.5 lakh people are expected to get permanent employment.

Noida Authority has already provided employment to 1.5 lakh people by investing about Rs 22 thousand crores in the last four and a half years. The authority is now also preparing to make a smart village.

Some of the notable investments have come from investors such as Samsung, TCS, Microsoft, and Data Center, among others. More than 39,146 acres of land has been bought at Rs 2500 crores to set up mega-data processing centres in the city.

Microsoft has also alone bought 60 thousand acres of land, with plans to invest Rs 1 thousand crores in the IT sector. Also, INGK Company has purchased 47833 acres of land to invest Rs 5500 crores in the real estatebusiness.

Moreover, Westway Electronics, Dixon Technology, Vivotex Project, Roto Pumps Ltd., Adverb Technology, Surabhi Group, Ikea Solutions, Yun Flex Ltd. have also bought land in Noida.

So there is it would be innocuous to say that when all these companies are fully established in Noida, there will be a rise in the number of jobs. Yamuna Authority is also not lagging behind in terms of investors.

Thousands of crores are being invested through MSME Park, Apparel Park, Toy City, Medical Park. Film City and Jewar Airport are also being established under the area of ​​Yamuna Authority.

Due to such a huge investment, District Gautam Budh Nagar is touching many heights in its journey of 45 years. According to the information received, about 60 per cent of the MoUs signed in the Investor Summit have been for the Noida district.