1371 persons arrested for selling unauthorised drinking water on trains, fined Rs 6.80 lakh

New Delhi: 1371 persons were arrested for selling unauthorised drinking water on trains as a part of drive named “Operation Thirst” by the Indian Railways, government said on Thursday.

“To curb the menace of unauthorized PDW (PACKAGED DRINKING WATER) in Railway premises, an all India drive named “Operation Thirst” was launched on 08th & 09th July 2019 on the direction of DG/RPF, Railway Board, New Delhi where all the Zonal Principal Chief Security Commissioners (PCSC) were asked to crackdown these unauthorised activities. Almost all major stations over Indian Railway were covered during this operation,” an official release said.

Railways have seized a total of 69294 bottles of during the drive and Rs 6,80,855 have been realized from these offenders.

Four Pantry car managers involved in selling of the same were also arrested. Stalls on platforms were also found selling packaged drinking water bottle of brands which are not authorised by Railways, government said.

The special drive will be followed by continuous action by concerned PCSCs on this issue, the release added.