19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Rates Slashed By Rs 19 From Today May 1, Check How Much You Need To Pay Now

Here is how much you need to pay for per bottle of 19 kg commercial lpg cylinder from may 1 in metro cities.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 01, 2024, 09:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) today (Wednesday May 1) announced reduction in the prices of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 19 per bottle of cyliner with immediate effect.

After today's price cut, the retail sales a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder would cost Rs 1745.50 in Delhi. The price cut comes consequtively this month, after OMCs last month slashed the price of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder by Rs 30.50 to Rs 1764.50.

Here Is How Much You Need To Pay For Per Bottle Of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder From May 1 In Metros

Metros Prices
Delhi Rs 1,745.50
Mumbai Rs 1,698.50
Kolkata Rs 1,859
Chennai Rs 1,911

However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders will remain unchanged. It is important to note that monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month.

Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state due to local taxes, and the last revision in domestic cylinder prices occurred on March 1 this year.

 

You can also click Indane official website to check rates of LPG Cylinders in various cities. 

omc

 

