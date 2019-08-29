25% discount on ticket fares for AC chair cars in several trains to be applicable from September end

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced discounted fare scheme of up to 25 percent for AC chair car and Executive class chair car accommodation like in Shatabdi, Gatimaan, Tejas, Double Decker, Intercity trains etc.

Railways has said that the scheme will be implemented from the end of next month. Only trains with monthly occupancy of less than 50% in the previous year are eligible for discount.

Railways has further decided that the existing discounted scheme in following trains shall continue as per the existing discounted principles

Chennai Central-Mysuru Shatabdi Express over Benguluru-Mysuru-Bengaluru section

Ahemdabad-Mumbai Central Shatabdi train over Ahemdabad-Vadodara section

New Jalpaiguri-Horah Shatabdi Express over Jalpaiguri-Malda town section

“Discount to be offered can be upto 25% of the base fare. Reservation fee, superfast charge, GST, etc., as applicable will be separate. Discount can be given for the first leg and/or last leg of journey and/or intermediate sections and/or end to end journey. There is a provision to make catering optional with the discounted fare,” an official release said.

Discounted fare can be for the full year, part of the year or month wise or seasonal or for weekdays/weekend.

“Accordingly, all Zonal Railways have been directed by the Commercial Directorate of the Railway Board to review the occupancy of all trains with Chair Car and Executive Class seating accommodation by the 30th of September 2019 and take suitable action. This scheme is aimed at improving occupancy and earnings,” the release added.