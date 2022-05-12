New Delhi: Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government, on Thursday (May 18), announced providing three LPG cylinders to Antyodaya card-holders every year at no cost. The latest move of providing free cooking gas cylinders was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by the chief minister.

According to Chief Secretary S S Sandhu, a total of 1,84,142 Antyodaya card-holders will benefit from the decision. Sandhu, briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, also said that the cabinet has also decided to continue giving a bonus of Rs 20 per quintal to farmers on the purchase of wheat like in previous years.

BJP has welcomed the cabinet's decision on free LPG cylinders, saying it was in accordance with the concept of a welfare State. “It is a historic decision. The state government has kept its promise. It will empower the weaker sections. It will help them lead a better life,” state BJP media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said.

The decision has come ahead of the assembly poll, in which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is the BJP's candidate, which will be held on May 31. Opposition Congress has claimed that the move has violated the Model Code of Conduct and that it will be raised by the party before the Election Commission.

Congress said the MCC came into force after it was announced that the assembly by-poll will be held on May 31, 2022. The party pointed out that the announcement has been made clear to influence voters and that it was a violation of the model code of conduct. Industrial production grows 1.9% in March, 11.3% in 2021-22

“We are going to the Election Commission to lodge a complaint. It is a clear violation of the model code of conduct. Why is the state government doing such a thing? Is it not sure about the chief minister's victory in Champawat?" senior Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana said. Also Read: Why Terra Luna crashed 98% in a snap? Massive crypto fall signals worrying signs