33 Years Old India-Origin Entrepreneur Richer By $975 Million After Selling Start-Up; Uncertain About How To Use The Money

New Delhi: A blogpost written by an Indian-origin entrepreneur has gained a lot of traction in the social media for the openness that the latter has shown in expressing his state of affairs.

Vinay Hiremath, the co-founder of Loom, wrote about struggling with his current situation after he sold his start-up for a whopping $975 Million. He expressed that he was definitely "rich" but had no idea what to do with his life.

"Life has been a haze this last year. After selling my company, I find myself in the totally un-relatable position of never having to work again. Everything feels like a side quest, but not in an inspiring way. I don’t have the same base desires driving me to make money or gain status. I have infinite freedom, yet I don’t know what to do with it, and, honestly, I’m not the most optimistic about life," Hiremath wrote.

"I know. This is a completely zeroth-world position to be in. The point of this post isn’t to brag or gain sympathy. To be honest, I don’t exactly know what the point of this post is. I tried to manufacture one, but I just felt like a phony. Then I recognized the irony of creating purpose out of a blog post when I don’t currently have much conviction or purpose in life," he added.

Hiremath mentioned that he was being offered with a $60 million pay package as the CTO by the company that had acquired his start-up, but he still denied the hefty package.

"Last March I had no idea what to do with my life. I knew that staying at the acquiring company was not it for me for the big company reasons you might suspect (lots of politics, things moved slowly, NPC coworkers, etc.), but I found it very hard to give up a $60m pay package. I had already made more money than I knew what to do with, but your mind does funny things when you start to consider numbers like this," he wrote.

Hiremath also acknowledged the support and love that his (ex) girlfriend had given, but they had to eventually break up for his own insecurities.

He wrote, "After deciding to not start a robotics company, I found myself rudderless. No sense of direction. I traveled to many beautiful places with my loving and supportive (ex) girlfriend...I have only started to realize that, when Loom was in its early innings, I felt very secure with my position in life, and lots of this stemmed from an extreme gratitude for the journey I was on...If my ex is reading this. Thank you for everything. I am sorry I couldn’t be what you needed me to be."

Hiremath's blog however was not all about despair, the concluding lines had hope and dreams. He ended up saying, "So now I’m in Hawaii. I’m learning physics. Why? The reason I tell myself is to build up my first principles foundation so I can start a company that manufactures real world things. It seems plausible, but I’m learning to just accept that I am happy learning physics. That’s the goal in and of itself. If it leads to nothing, that’s ok. If this means I’ll never do something as spectacular as Loom, so be it. It’s been too long since I’ve been completely raw and real with myself, so I’m applying a healthy dose of humility to everything I say and do. It’s the only thing that feels authentic."