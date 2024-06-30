Advertisement
SIMPL

40% Jump In Quick Commerce Spending During T20 WC Final: Report

Nitya said that the spending “was consistent during the match with 8 pm to 11 pm witnessing the most daily spends on quick commerce.

|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 02:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
40% Jump In Quick Commerce Spending During T20 WC Final: Report File Photo

New Delhi: Fintech startup Simpl on Sunday said that it witnessed a 40 per cent jump in consumer spending on its platform around the T20 World Cup Final.  India on Saturday defeated South Africa by 7 runs in a nail-biting final to clinch the ICC T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. 

“Indians’ support and celebration at the country’s triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024 was quite evident in their online spending patterns as well with nearly 40 per cent jump in quick commerce spends as against last year’s 50-over World Cup final,” said Nitya Sharma, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, Simpl. (Also Read: Virat Kohli's Net Worth Revealed: Closer Look At Cricket Star's Financial Success In 2024)

Nitya said that the spending “was consistent during the match with 8 pm to 11 pm witnessing the most daily spends on quick commerce.” Further, the highest spending on quick commerce stood "at Rs 16,410, with a single consumer undertaking 59 transactions". (Also Read: Govt Launches eSankhyiki Data Portal To Mark India’s Statistics Day)

The platform also witnessed a significant rise in orders placed under Rs 100 via Simpl on platforms including Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Porter, which rose by 35 per cent as against last year’s final in November.  “This is a testament to the growing trend of consumers increasingly seeking instant checkout and fastest delivery to meet their immediate needs,” Nitya said.

Founded in 2016, Simpl has around 26,000 merchants on its platform including Zomato, Makemytrip, Big Basket, 1MG, and Crocs.

