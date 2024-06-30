New Delhi: Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli has not only continued to dazzle fans with his extraordinary talent on the field but has also built a remarkable fortune. Fans are eager to learn about Kohli’s net worth which showcases his success both on and off the cricket field. His financial achievements tell the story of a sports icon whose influence reaches far beyond the boundary lines.

How much is Virat Kohli’s net worth in 2024?

Virat Kohli’s net worth is estimated at 126 million dollars. Kohli is known for his exceptional batting and leadership skills and has been an essential player for the Indian national team and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. He holds the record for the most centuries in One Day Internationals. Beyond cricket, Kohli has substantial endorsements and a strong social media presence.

What are the primary sources of Virat Kohli's income?

Virat Kohli earns through a variety of avenues. Apart from his salaries from the Indian cricket team and IPL’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, he has endorsement deals with well-known brands like Puma and Audi. Kohli also boosts his income through sponsored posts on social media. Furthermore, he has diversified his portfolio with business ventures such as his clothing line One8 and investments in startups.

Sources of income:

Indian Team Salary- Virat Kohli earns a remarkable amount from his contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As part of the A+ category, he receives an annual salary of approximately $850,000 (INR 7 crore), as per reports from yahoo.

Business Ventures- Virat Kohli is not just a cricket star but also a savvy entrepreneur. His clothing line One8, created in partnership with Puma has gained considerable popularity. Additionally, he has ventured into startups like Galactus Funware Technology Pvt. Ltd which operates the widely-used Mobile Premier League (MPL).

IPL Salary- He earns a significant income from his IPL team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He earns around 2 million dollars per season which places him among the highest-paid players in the IPL.

Social Media- Kohli earns a substantial income from sponsored posts on his popular social media accounts, including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. It's estimated that he makes about 1 million dollar per sponsored post on Instagram alone.

Virat Kohli has recently retired from T20 International cricket. This decision follows India's successful triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup.