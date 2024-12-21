Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2834272https://zeenews.india.com/economy/5-banks-revise-fixed-deposit-interest-rates-in-december-2024-check-details-2834272.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
FIXED DEPOSIT

5 Banks Revise Fixed Deposit Interest Rates In December 2024– Check Details

Federal Bank has updated its FD interest rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore. This was effective from December 16, 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2024, 11:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

5 Banks Revise Fixed Deposit Interest Rates In December 2024– Check Details File Photo

New Delhi: Many banks have revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates this December. This marks an important update for investors. FDs are a popular choice in India which is valued for their guaranteed returns and secure investment options.

Here is a list of banks and their updated FD rates, as per an Economic Times report.

Updated FD Interest Rates by Banks

1) Federal Bank

Federal Bank has updated its FD interest rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore. This was effective from December 16, 2024. General citizens can now earn between 3 per cent and 7.4 per cent while senior citizens receive slightly higher rates, ranging from 3.5 per cent to 7.9 per cent.

2) RBL Bank

RBL Bank has revised its FD interest rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore, effective December 15, 2024. General citizens can now earn between 3.5 per cent and 8 per cent, senior citizens up to 8.5 per cent, and super senior citizens (aged 80 and above) up to 8.75 per cent.

3) Karnataka Bank

Effective December 2, 2024, Karnataka Bank has updated its FD interest rates for deposits under Rs 3 crore. General citizens can now earn between 3.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent, while senior citizens enjoy rates ranging from 3.5 per cent to 8 per cent.

4) Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra has updated its FD interest rates for deposits under Rs 3 crore, effective December 11, 2024. General citizens can earn between 2.75 per cent and 7.35 per cent, while senior citizens receive rates ranging from 2.75 per cent to 7.85 per cent.

5) Equitas Small Finance Bank

Equitas Small Finance Bank has revised its FD interest rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore, effective December 2, 2024. General citizens can earn between 3.5 per cent and 8.25 per cent, while senior citizens enjoy rates ranging from 2.75 per cent to 9 per cent. Senior citizens also receive an extra 0.5 per cent p.a. interest on all tenures, except for the 888-day term, where they get an additional 0.25 per cent p.a. over the general rate.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK