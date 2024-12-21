5 Banks Revise Fixed Deposit Interest Rates In December 2024– Check Details

New Delhi: Many banks have revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates this December. This marks an important update for investors. FDs are a popular choice in India which is valued for their guaranteed returns and secure investment options.

Here is a list of banks and their updated FD rates, as per an Economic Times report.

Updated FD Interest Rates by Banks

1) Federal Bank

Federal Bank has updated its FD interest rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore. This was effective from December 16, 2024. General citizens can now earn between 3 per cent and 7.4 per cent while senior citizens receive slightly higher rates, ranging from 3.5 per cent to 7.9 per cent.

2) RBL Bank

RBL Bank has revised its FD interest rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore, effective December 15, 2024. General citizens can now earn between 3.5 per cent and 8 per cent, senior citizens up to 8.5 per cent, and super senior citizens (aged 80 and above) up to 8.75 per cent.

3) Karnataka Bank

Effective December 2, 2024, Karnataka Bank has updated its FD interest rates for deposits under Rs 3 crore. General citizens can now earn between 3.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent, while senior citizens enjoy rates ranging from 3.5 per cent to 8 per cent.

4) Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra has updated its FD interest rates for deposits under Rs 3 crore, effective December 11, 2024. General citizens can earn between 2.75 per cent and 7.35 per cent, while senior citizens receive rates ranging from 2.75 per cent to 7.85 per cent.

5) Equitas Small Finance Bank

Equitas Small Finance Bank has revised its FD interest rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore, effective December 2, 2024. General citizens can earn between 3.5 per cent and 8.25 per cent, while senior citizens enjoy rates ranging from 2.75 per cent to 9 per cent. Senior citizens also receive an extra 0.5 per cent p.a. interest on all tenures, except for the 888-day term, where they get an additional 0.25 per cent p.a. over the general rate.