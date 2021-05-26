9 big companies in race to get New Delhi Railway station re-development project worth Rs 6,500 crore

New Delhi: Nine big companies of the country are in the race to get New Delhi railway station re-development project. RLDA will float the Request for Proposal (RFP) for qualified bidders of the New Delhi Station re-development project worth Rs 6,500 crore.

Total 9 bidders have qualified to participate in the financial bid for New Delhi railway station re-development project, out of which 5 are domestic players and 4 are foreign players. These companies include:

- Adani Railways transport Ltd

- GMR group

- Anchorage Infrastructure

- Omaxe

- Kalpataru power transmission Ltd.

- Arabian Construction Company

- BIF IV India Infrastructure Holding (DIFC) Ltd

- ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments Ltd

- Elpis Ventures Ltd

Re-development of railway stations across India is a priority agenda of Ministry of Railways, Government of India. This agenda is being driven with full force by the Government with the participation of private players as a part of PPP projects.

As part of this agenda, work on redevelopment of 123 stations is in progress. Out of this, IRSDC is working on 63 stations and RLDA is working on 60 stations. As per current estimates, total investment needed for redevelopment of 123 stations along with real estate development is about Rs 50,000 crore, the Railway Ministry had previously stated.

