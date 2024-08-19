Adani Portfolio Clocks 50% Surge In Net Profit At Rs 10,279 Cr In Q1, Emerging Businesses Lead

Ahmedabad: Led by emerging businesses, including solar and wind manufacturing as well as airports and roads, the Adani Portfolio’s net profit soared 50.1 per cent to Rs 10,279 crore (year-on-year) in the first quarter of this fiscal, while EBITDA reached Rs 22,570 crore -- up 32.9 per cent YoY -- the company said on Monday.

EBITDA for core infrastructure businesses (utility, transport and infra businesses under the Adani Enterprises Ltd) increased 41.6 per cent YoY in the April-June quarter, accounting for 86 per cent of total EBITDA, the Adani Group said in a statement.

The trailing-12-month (TTM) EBITDA stood at Rs 79,180 crore, up 44.9 per cent YoY, the company added.

“The strong performance for the quarter was led by Adani Enterprises' emerging businesses, including solar and wind manufacturing -- India’s largest and part of a fully-integrated green hydrogen chain -- as well as airports and roads sectors. These fast-growing businesses now contribute 13.3 per cent to the portfolio-level EBITDA, up from 7.2 per cent a year ago,” informed the company.

This expansive yet resilient growth is attributed to the Adani Group's strategic focus on the infrastructure platform, which provides high stability and predictability.

Adani Enterprises Ltd’s infrastructure businesses’ steadily rising contribution is playing a significant role in this growth, with EBITDA expanding by 69.98 per cent YoY, according to the company.

The solar module manufacturing business (India’s first and largest vertically integrated solar PV manufacturer), saw module sales rise of 125 per cent YoY in the quarter.

The utility segment saw EBITDA increase by 41.44 per cent. Adani Power achieved a 53.6 per cent increase in EBITDA, driven by a 38 per cent rise in sales. Adani Green Energy also reported a strong performance, with EBITDA growing by 30.3 per cent as operational capacity expanded by 31 per cent.

The Adani Ports and SEZ achieved a 29.62 per cent increase in EBITDA. During the quarter, the company successfully signed two new port concession agreements and secured one new port O&M contract.

In airports, the annual passenger movement across seven airports crossed 90 million for the first time.

“During the quarter, eight new routes, six new airlines, and 13 new flights were added across all seven airports. Further, 25 new brands were added at the Lucknow airport after the Terminal 3 inauguration,” said the company.

The roads business saw the highest ever 730 lane-km construction done during the quarter, it added.

The construction work for 500 MW hydro pump storage has commenced. Another 250-wind capacity was operationalised in July at Khavda, total capacity now stands at 11.2 GW.

According to the company, Khavda-Bhuj Transmission Line (KBTL) is fully commissioned which will enable 3 GW green power evacuation from Khavda.

Vizhinjam port, India’s first trans-shipment port equipped with South Asia’s most advanced container handling technology formally commissioned in July and will become operational in November.

With the arrival of the first mother ship (San Fernando), Adani Group's Vizhinjam Port has catapulted India into the world port business as globally this port will rank 6th or 7th.