Advanced technology changed movie business, says Murtaza Rangwala

The arrival of the digital uprising changed the communication landscape and the way media operates. There hasn't been a single aspect of the media that hasn't been touched. In fact, entertainment has had the greatest impact. Digital technologies have reoriented cinematic realities, forcing producers and spectators to consider cinema from hitherto unseen angles.

The marriage of digital technologies and audiovisual creativity has been nothing short of a fairy tale. While the western world has been using digital technologies in movies for a long time, India has just been doing so for about a decade and a half. The transformation was completed by 2008-2009. When we consider the current situation, we can see that all of India's displays have already been digitised.

The way certain industries have developed over the years, we can’t just thank the technological advances, but also need to credit the incessant hard work, commitment and resilience of certain young professionals and entrepreneurs. It is imperative to talk more about such astute minds, for they work around bringing about a wave of good change in their chosen niches, with the aim to take them to the next level of success.

Murtaza Rangwala who had earlier worked with celebrities says, Cinema digitization, to put it simply, is the use of digital technologies to present films on a screen. Nonetheless, in today's jargon, the term "cinema digitalization" has a larger connotation. It also refers to a digital method of distributing, marketing, and merchandising films. While there is a clear concentration on moving analogue cinematic content to digital, the monetization mechanism for cinema has also gone digital.”