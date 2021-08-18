हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan

Afghanistan crisis leads to a hike in prices of almond, walnut, other dry fruits, check old and new rates

Dry fruits like cashews, raisins, figs and almonds have witnessed a rapid hike in prices. For instance, the price of almonds has increased by Rs 100 to 150 per kg while the rates of raisins have also increased by more than Rs 100 per kg amid the turmoil. 

Afghanistan crisis leads to a hike in prices of almond, walnut, other dry fruits, check old and new rates

New Delhi: Taliban’s capture of Afghanistan has started to impart its impact on the import and export of the nation with its trading partners. For instance, the trade of dry fruits with India has now started to get impacted due to the change in the power at the centre of Afghanistan.  

In the past few days, dry fruits like cashews, raisins, figs and almonds have witnessed a rapid hike in prices. For instance, the price of almonds has increased by Rs 100 to 150 per kg while the rates of raisins have also increased by more than Rs 100 per kg after the turmoil. 

While the main reason for the increase in the price of dry fruits is the halt in the supply of goods from Afghanistan, the disruption in the growth of raisins, figs and other dry fruits are adding up to the woes. 

For the last one month, there has been a severe disruption in the supply of goods from Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to India, leading to a shortage of almonds, raisins, figs and raisins, among other dry fruits.  

In the absence of new stock, suppliers are selling the old stock at higher rates, taking advantage of the increased demands arising due to the Hindu festival of Rakshabandhan. Also Read: T-Mobile breach jolts US, data of 4 crore users stolen by hackers: Report

In places like Jammu, the increased prices of fry fruits like walnuts are turning their tourism experience a little sour. For those uninitiated, tourists buy walnuts and almonds from Jammu as a blessed food of Hindu goddess Mata Vaishno Devi. Also Read: Krafton launches Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS after scoring 50 mn Android installs

Comparison of old and new prices of dry fruits in Jammu 

Dry fruits             Old price       New price 

Almond             Rs 600/KG        Rs 800/Kg

Dry grapes        Rs 550/KG        Rs 750/kg

Fig                     Rs 800/kg         Rs 1000/Kg

Walnut               Rs 400/kg         Rs 600/kg

Pistachios           Rs 1750/kg      Rs 2000/ kg

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AfghanistanTalibanJammuDry Fruits
Next
Story

Good news on edible oil prices! Modi govt takes big decision to reduce heavy dependence on imports for edible oils, approves Rs 11,040 crore scheme

Must Watch

PT8M47S

"Ashraf Ghani, and the family got refuge on the humanitarian grounds", the UAE Foreign Ministry informed