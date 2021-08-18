Afghanistan crisis leads to a hike in prices of almond, walnut, other dry fruits, check old and new rates

New Delhi: Taliban’s capture of Afghanistan has started to impart its impact on the import and export of the nation with its trading partners. For instance, the trade of dry fruits with India has now started to get impacted due to the change in the power at the centre of Afghanistan.

In the past few days, dry fruits like cashews, raisins, figs and almonds have witnessed a rapid hike in prices. For instance, the price of almonds has increased by Rs 100 to 150 per kg while the rates of raisins have also increased by more than Rs 100 per kg after the turmoil.

While the main reason for the increase in the price of dry fruits is the halt in the supply of goods from Afghanistan, the disruption in the growth of raisins, figs and other dry fruits are adding up to the woes.

For the last one month, there has been a severe disruption in the supply of goods from Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to India, leading to a shortage of almonds, raisins, figs and raisins, among other dry fruits.

In the absence of new stock, suppliers are selling the old stock at higher rates, taking advantage of the increased demands arising due to the Hindu festival of Rakshabandhan. Also Read: T-Mobile breach jolts US, data of 4 crore users stolen by hackers: Report

In places like Jammu, the increased prices of fry fruits like walnuts are turning their tourism experience a little sour. For those uninitiated, tourists buy walnuts and almonds from Jammu as a blessed food of Hindu goddess Mata Vaishno Devi. Also Read: Krafton launches Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS after scoring 50 mn Android installs

Comparison of old and new prices of dry fruits in Jammu

Dry fruits Old price New price

Almond Rs 600/KG Rs 800/Kg

Dry grapes Rs 550/KG Rs 750/kg

Fig Rs 800/kg Rs 1000/Kg

Walnut Rs 400/kg Rs 600/kg

Pistachios Rs 1750/kg Rs 2000/ kg

