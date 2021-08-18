Krafton launches Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS after scoring 50 mn Android installs

New Delhi: Krafton has finally launched the Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS users after weeks of teasing and marketing blitz, allowing Indian owners of Apple iPhone and iPad to play the desi replica of PUBG Mobile. The South Korean video game developer on Wednesday (August 18) announced that its Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for iOS users.

With the launch of the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Kratom must be aiming to empower gaming enthusiasts and fans in India. The recently launched gaming title is now available to download and can be played on both Android and iOS platforms.

"There is a ton of rewards waiting for fans of the game who`s just joined the party! Starting off, all players will get exciting Welcome Rewards -- the Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, the Celebration Expert Title and 300AG which can be redeemed together from the Event Center," the company said in a statement.

Krafton is already offering a joining bonus to gamers who will be downloading the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Users can download the game by visiting the iOS link and clicking on the "GET" button.

Gamers playing Battlegrounds Mobile India on Apple iPhone and iPad can claim their joining bonus by visiting the Event Center inside the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched by Krafton earlier this year, marking its comeback in India after the Centre had banned the PUBG Mobile game because of national security and data privacy concerns.

Since its launch, the game has been receiving a phenomenal response from Indian gamers. Early this week, the developer had revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India has clocked 50 million downloads on Play Store.