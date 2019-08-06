After abrogating Article 370, Modi govt to go big on Infra projects in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: The BJP-led Narendra Modi government is all set to make big Infrastructure related announcements in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogating Article 370, which gave special status to the state.

Article 370 gave the state separate laws and provisions that barred people from rest of India from buying land and settling down in the Jammu and Kashmir. The Government has also said that Article 35A, which ensures a special status to Jammu and Kashmir will be revoked.

The Government has also proposed for reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir. Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir will be made into Union Territories.

Highly placed sources told Zee Media that the Modi government may make several big announcements regarding Infrastructure projects aimed at improving the state of economy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources added that the PMO has asked the related ministries to prepare a detailed list of infra projects that can be started in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may make some major announcements related to Infra projects for Jammu and Kashmir on August 15, sources added further.

Sources in the Railway Ministry have told Zee News that the ongoing Railway projects must be completed in J&K in a time-bound manner, adding that the PMO is closely observing all the projects in the place.

J&K Chief Secretary B.V.R Subramanyam will reportedly have to send the project report to the Railway Ministry every Monday by 11am.