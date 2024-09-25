After EY Pune Employee Death, HDFC Bank Employee In Lucknow Allegedly Dies Due to 'Work Pressure'

HDFC Bank Gomti Nagar: A woman employee of HDFC Bank in Lucknow allegedly died due to work pressure, days after the death of a woman employee of Ernst & Young (EY) India, reportedly from overwork, in Pune, according to a News18 report.

The incident took place on Tuesday, September 24. The woman, identified as Sadaf Fatima, was reportedly posted as Additional Deputy Vice-President at HDFC Bank’s Vibhuti Khand branch in Gomti Nagar.

Fatima's colleagues stated that she passed away after collapsing in her chair at the bank. On September 24, while working, Sadaf Fatima fell from her chair and was immediately taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her body was later sent for a postmortem examination.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav called the incident “worrying” and described it as “a symbol of the current economic pressure in the country.”

लखनऊ में काम के दबाव और तनाव के कारण एचडीएफ़सी की एक महिलाकर्मी की ऑफिस में ही, कुर्सी से गिरकर, मृत्यु का समाचार बेहद चिंतनीय है।



ऐसे समाचार देश में वर्तमान अर्थव्यवस्था के दबाव के प्रतीक हैं। इस संदर्भ में सभी कंपनियों और सरकारी विभागों तक को गंभीरता से सोचना होगा। ये देश के… pic.twitter.com/Xj49E01MSs September 24, 2024

"Instead of improving working conditions, the BJP minister, who is lecturing the youth of the country to develop the strength to withstand pressure, is further distressing them in this time of grief.

If her government cannot provide any solace or improvement, it should at least refrain from increasing public anger with heartless and insensitive advice in the context of this incident,"Akhilesh Yadav said in his post.

"The employed people of the country have no hope from the BJP because the BJP has thrived on the money of capitalists who exploit their employees to increase profits and share those profits with the BJP," he added.

To recall, the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant at EY in Pune, has once again brought the spotlight on the diminishing work-life balance in the lives of many corporate employees. Anna Sebastian Perayil, the EY Pune CA from Kerala, lost her life, with her mother alleging that it was due to office stress and overwork.