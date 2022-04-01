After LPG and CNG price hikes, piped cooking gas gets expensive; know latest PNG rates

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), on Friday (April 1), increased the prices of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by Rs 5.85 per cubic meter, a hike of about 16.5 per cent from rates on March 31. With the latest revision, PNG will now be available at Rs 41.61/- per SCM in Delhi.

In Noida, 64.18 will sell at Rs 64.18 per kg. The cooking gas will also retail at Rs 64.18 per kg in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. Prior to this hike, PNG prices were increased by IGL on March 24 by Rs 1/SCM.

Earlier in the day, IGL also announced a hike in CNG prices in Delhi NCT by 80 paise per Kg. In an official statement, Indraprastha Gas said that the increment is done to cover the hike in input gas cost.

CNG will now retail at Rs 60.81 per kg, up from the previous price of Rs 60.01, according to the latest update on Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) website. In the past month, prices of CNG have been increased on six different occasions.

Overall, in the last 30 days, CNG prices have increased by Rs 4 per KG. A steep hike in the CNG prices comes in the backdrop of rising crude oil and gas prices in the global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices to increase by 80 paise again tomorrow after a day’s relief; check latest rates

The prices of per kg CNG vary from region to region. In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, CNG will now cost Rs 63.38 per kg while in Gurugram, the price of one Kg of CNG is Rs 69.17. Also Read: Instagram brings changes to DM settings; check new updates

