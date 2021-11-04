After Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 7 per litre

New Delhi: BJP-ruled Gujarat government, on Thursday (November 4), announced a reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 7 per litre, following the Centre’s price cut in fuel prices to provide respite to the common man.

According to the latest order, petrol and diesel will now retail Rs 7 lower in Gujarat. "Prices of petrol and diesel in Gujarat will be reduced by Rs 7 per litre with immediate effect," Chief Minister’s Office informed.

The Gujarat government’s decision came after the Centre, on Wednesday (November 3), reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to cool down their prices. Both petrol and diesel rates have been touching record highs in the past few days, owing to a hike in international prices of crude oil.

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday had announced that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10. The reduced petrol and diesel will be effective from Thursday.

The relief came on Diwali eve, adding to the celebrations of the Hindu festival. The Centre had urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Besides Gujarat, the Uttar Pradesh government has also stepped up to provide a major respite to consumers. The state government has lowered the VAT on the two petrol products, making them cheaper by Rs 12 per litre in the state. Also Read: Yogi govt reduces prices of diesel and petrol by Rs 12 per litre each in Uttar Pradesh

In a tweet, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the Centre's decision and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel in the public interest has given additional gaiety to Diwali. This decision is going to bring relief to every section of society. Heartfelt thanks to the respected Prime Minister on behalf of all the people of the state," Yogi said in a tweet. Also Read: PNB cuts home loan rate to 6.50%, launches special Diwali offer

