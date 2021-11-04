Yogi govt reduces prices of diesel and petrol by Rs 12 per litre each in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: With the Central government slashing the excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Uttar Pradesh government also decided to lower the VAT on the two petro products making them cheaper by Rs 12 per litre in the state.

Acting on the Centre`s plea to states to "commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel, Chief Minister`s Office on Wednesday said, "Prices of diesel and petrol in UP will be reduced by Rs 12 per litre each."

UP government`s decision came after Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

Through a tweet, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the Centre's decision and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same.

"Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel in the public interest has given additional gaiety to Diwali. This decision is going to bring relief to every section of society. Heartfelt thanks to the respected Prime Minister on behalf of all the people of the state," Yogi said in a tweet.

"The state government has decided to reduce the VAT by Rs 7 and Rs 2 respectively on petrol and diesel. Now with the cut in excise duty by the Centre and reduction of VAT by the state government, their prices will come down by Rs 12 per litre in the state," Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told PTI.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali.

The Centre had also urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the states governments of Uttarakhand, Manipur, Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka, Goa and Tripura also announced a reduction of VAT on fuel.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel and said that the move will benefit common people, further boost consumption and spur our economy.

(With Agency Inputs)

