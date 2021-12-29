As Jharkhand cuts petrol price by Rs 25, here’s looking at latest fuel rates in Indian cities

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on Wednesday (December 29), announced a slash in petrol prices by Rs 25 per litre. However, the CM has also announced that the benefit will only be extended to two-wheeler owners who are faced with rising fuel prices.

"Petrol-diesel prices are rising constantly. The Poor and middle class are most affected due to this. This is why the state government has decided to cut prices by Rs 25/ltr for two-wheelers,” Soren said.

During a rally in the state, he also said that petrol prices will be in place from January 26 in the state. On Wednesday, petrol was selling for Rs 98.6 per litre. So, if the petrol price remains the same till January 26, two-wheeler owners could buy fuel at about Rs 73.6 per litre.

The cut in fuel prices in Jharkhand has come after the Central government slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre, respectively, in the month of November 2021. Also Read: PM-KISAN: PM Narendra Modi to release 10th installment of PM Kisan Yojana on January 1

Following the central government’s move, several state governments had also reduced petrol and diesel prices to make fuel products more affordable for the residents. So far, more than 22 states and union territories have slashed VAT accordingly. Also Read: Aether Industries IPO: Speciality chemicals firm files draft papers to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Latest Petrol Price in Indian Cities

City - Petro Price

Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Delhi - Rs 103.97 per litre

Chennai - Rs 101.40 per litre

Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Bhopal - Rs 107.23 per litre

Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Guwahati - Rs 94.58 per litre

Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Gandhinagar - Rs 95.35 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram - Rs 106.36 per litre

