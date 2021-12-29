PM-KISAN: PM Narendra Modi to release 10th installment of PM Kisan Yojana on January 1

New Delhi: Prime Minister's Office (PMO), on Wednesday (December 29), announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on January 1, 2022, via video conferencing.

PMO said that PM Modi will transfer Rs 20,000 crore directly to the bank accounts of more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. “In line with the continued commitment and resolve to empower grassroots level farmers, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release the 10th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 1st January 2022 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs. 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families,” PMO said.

For the unversed, eligible farmers receive Rs 6000 annually in three separate installments of Rs 2000 each. So far, the government has transferred nine installments directly to the bank accounts of the eligible farmers.

“The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far,” PMO said in its statement.

Besides rolling out the 10th PM Kisan installment, Prime Minister Modi will also release an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs). Also Read: ITR filing FY 2020-21 due date ends in just 2 days, know what happens if you miss December 31 deadline

The move will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers, PMO said in its statement. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will also interact with FPOs during the event and will address the nation. Also Read: Apple puts supplier Foxconn's India plant on notice after worker protests

Live TV

#mute