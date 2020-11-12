हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirmala Sitharaman

Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana: 5 Key things about the new employment scheme with EPFO support

In a bid to incentivise creation of new employment opportunities during the Covid-recovery phase FM Sitharaman announced `Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana`. 

Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana: 5 Key things about the new employment scheme with EPFO support

New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced fresh stimulus worth Rs 2,65,080 crore to boost the coronavirus-hit economy.

Adressing the press conference, the FM announced 12 new measures that can be called the next step in the series of stimulus announcements -- pronouncing it as Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0. FM added that the overall cost of the packages announced till date is estimated at Rs 29,87,641, which is 15 percent of the country's GDP. 

In a bid to incentivise creation of new employment opportunities during the Covid-recovery phase FM Sitharaman announced `Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana`. 

Here are 5 key things about Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana

1. The Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana operational during period from October 1, 2020 to June 2021.

2. Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana announced to incentivise creation of new employment opportunities during COVID recovery phase.

3. The employment scheme effective from October 1 will be applicable to eligible new employees joining the EPFO-registered establishments.

4. It is for those who exited these concerns during the COVID pandemic (March 1-September 30, 2020) and drawing monthly wages of less than Rs 15,000.

5. Central government will subsidise the Employees` Provident Fund (EPF) contributions for two years.

Live TV

#mute

Centre will provide 12 percent of the contributions of both employers and the employee for establishments with up to 1,000 employees. For establishments with over 1,000 employees, the Centre will only subsidise 12 percent of the employees` EPF contributions. Establishments eligible for the scheme include those that added a specified number of employees compared with the base month of September 2020.

Tags:
Nirmala SitharamanIndian economyCoronavirusCOVID-19Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0
Next
Story

Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big Diwali bonanza; announces fresh stimulus of Rs 2.65 lakh crore
  • 86,83,916Confirmed
  • 1,28,121Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Sources: Nitish Kumar may take oath as Bihar Chief Minister on November 16