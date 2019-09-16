close

India Inflation

August WPI inflation remains unchanged at 1.08%

The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI (Wholesale Price Index ) for August 2019, remained unchanged at 1.08% compared to July 2019 and 4.62% during the corresponding month of the previous year, official data showed on Monday.

The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI (Wholesale Price Index ) for August 2019, remained unchanged at 1.08% compared to July 2019 and 4.62% during the corresponding month of the previous year, official data showed on Monday.

India InflationInflationWPIWholesale Price Index
