Bajaj Finance Shares Soar Over 5% After Q2 Earnings

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms during the morning trade.

|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 03:43 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) on Wednesday jumped over 5 per cent after the firm reported a 13 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,014 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The stock surged 5.22 per cent to Rs 7,026.40 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it climbed 5.25 per cent to Rs 7,029.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms during the morning trade.

The BSE Sensex traded 231.07 points higher at 80,451.79 and the NSE Nifty quoted 41.55 points up at 24,513.65.

The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,551 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Its total consolidated income increased to Rs 17,095 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 13,382 crore in the same period a year earlier, BFL said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The Pune-headquartered company's total expenditure rose to Rs 11,697 crore, compared to Rs 8,624 crore in the year-ago period.

 

