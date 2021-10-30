हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Bank

Bank fraud alert! Indian Bank reports frauds worth over Rs 266 crore in three accounts

Indian Bank has reported over Rs 266 crore worth of fraud to the Reserve Bank India (RBI). 

Bank fraud alert! Indian Bank reports frauds worth over Rs 266 crore in three accounts

New Delhi: Indian Bank on Saturday said it has reported over Rs 266 crore worth of fraud to the Reserve Bank, relating to three NPA accounts.

These non-performing accounts have been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement, the public sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

The bank has declared M P Border Checkpost Development Co Ltd as fraud with an outstanding of Rs 166.89 crore; Pune Sholapur Road Development (Rs 72.76 crore) and SONAC (Rs 27.08 crore).

The frauds have been categorised as diversion of funds in all the three cases. Also Read: Ujjivan Financial Services board approves amalgamation with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Indian Bank said it has held provisions worth Rs 12.58 crore against SONAC. While in the case of other two accounts, the provisions held are equivalent to the entire exposure respectively. Also Read: Defence Ministry changes family pension rules, dependents can now get up to Rs 2.5 lakh pension

