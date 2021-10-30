Defence Ministry changes family pension rules, dependents can now get up to Rs 2.5 lakh pension

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry, in an order dated October 29, 2021, announced an increase in the maximum limit of family pension payable to a child/children in accordance with the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The decision was taken by the ministry ahead of Diwali, making the festival even sweeter.

In the official statement, the ministry announced that the highest pay in the government has been revised to Rs 2.5 lakh per month after the seventh CPC. This means that families of pensioners can receive a combined pension of not more than Rs 2.5 lakh pension from all the possible sources.

“Accordingly, Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoP&PW) revised maximum ceiling limits of two family pension payable to a child or children in respect of both the parents to ₹1.25 lakh per month (50 per cent of ₹2.5 lakh ordinary family pension at the enhanced rate) and ₹75,000 per month (30 per cent of ₹2.5 lakh ordinary family pension) with effect from January 1, 2016,” PTI quoted the ministry’s statement.

The ministry also pointed out that the order has been implemented retrospectively with effect from January 1, 2016. According to a report by LiveHindustan, the pension benefits can be availed by children/child whose both parents are employees with the Ministry of Defence.

However, the parents should have worked under the purview of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) in their last job roles to receive the benefits. Prior to the Defence Ministry, the Central government also changed the rules related to the family pension of Central government employees. Also Read: Big bank, LPG, WhatsApp changes to come into effect from November 1, check how you’ll be impacted

According to the latest change, the dependents of central government employees are now eligible for receiving up to two family pensions worth up to Rs 1.25 lakhs under the Central Civil Services Pension Rules 1972. Also Read: Ujjivan Financial Services board approves amalgamation with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

