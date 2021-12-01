हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Auto rickshaw rides get expensive from today, check revised fares

Auto rickshaw rides are all set to get expensive in Bengaluru starting from today (December 1).

Bengaluru: Auto rickshaw rides get expensive from today, check revised fares

New Delhi: Auto rickshaw rides are all set to get expensive in Bengaluru starting from Wednesday (December 1), after the Karnataka state government recently accepted the demands of drivers and unions to raise the fare.

With the latest revision, the base fare which is valid for two kilometres will increase to Rs 30 from Rs 25 for the first 1.8 km. Moreover, drivers will now charge Rs 15 per additional kilometre instead of the previous rate of Rs 13 for every additional kilometre. 

The auto-rickshaw drivers will have to display a chart of the revised fares in their vehicles till the time the digital meter counts the updated fares. The drivers are required to re-calibrate their digital measures with the updated fares till February 2022. 

Moreover, customers will also have to pay for waiting time. The first five minutes of waiting time will be free, but the drivers can charge Rs 5 for every 15 minutes of waiting time. 

Drivers can also charge a 1.5x fare for all auto-rickshaw rides taken by passengers during the nighttime, i.e. between 10 pm and 5 am. Customers will also have to pay for extra luggage. Also Read: November auto sales decline on supply chain woes, semiconductor shortage - Analysis

According to the state government norms, customers can carry up to 20 kg of luggage for free. However, customers will have to pay an additional Rs 5 for additional luggage above 20 kg. The state government allows a passenger to carry up to 50 kg per passenger as additional luggage. Also Read: ICICI Bank revises Fixed Deposit interest rates --Check out the complete table for new FD rates here

