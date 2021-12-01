ICICI Bank revises Fixed Deposit interest rates --Check out the complete table for new FD rates here

New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
These revised interest rates will be applicable for new deposits and renewal of existing term deposits. ICICI Bank minimum tenure for Domestic & NRO term deposits is 7 days and no interest is payable for deposits prematurely withdrawn within the period of 7 days from the date of deposit. Minimum tenure for NRE term deposits is 1 year and no interest is payable for deposits prematurely withdrawn within the period of 1 year from the date of deposit.
The new interest rates, for Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than Rs 5 crore) w.e.f. November 16, 2021 for Single deposit of less than Rs 20.0 million and that of Single deposit of Rs 20.0 mn & above but less than Rs 50.0 mn w.e.f. November 29, 2021
|Maturity Period
|Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. November 16, 2021
|Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. November 29, 2021
|Single deposit of less than ₹20.0 million
|Single deposit of ₹20.0 mn & above but less than 50.0 mn
|General
|**Senior Citizen
|General
|**Senior Citizen
|7 days to 14 days
|2.50%
|3.00%
|2.75%
|2.75%
|15 days to 29 days
|2.50%
|3.00%
|2.75%
|2.75%
|30 days to 45 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|46 days to 60 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|61 days to 90 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|3.15%
|3.15%
|91 days to 120 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|3.15%
|3.15%
|121 days to 150 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|3.15%
|3.15%
|151 days to 184 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|3.15%
|3.15%
|185 days to 210 days
|4.40%
|4.90%
|3.65%
|3.65%
|211 days to 270 days
|4.40%
|4.90%
|3.65%
|3.65%
|271 days to 289 days
|4.40%
|4.90%
|3.90%
|3.90%
|290 days to less than 1 year
|4.40%
|4.90%
|3.90%
|3.90%
|1 year to 389 days
|4.90%
|5.40%
|4.05%
|4.05%
|390 days to < 15 months
|4.90%
|5.40%
|4.05%
|4.05%
|15 months to < 18 months
|4.90%
|5.40%
|4.15%
|4.15%
|18 months to 2 years
|5.00%
|5.50%
|4.25%
|4.25%
|2 years 1 day to 3 years
|5.15%
|5.65%
|4.50%
|4.50%
|3 years 1 day to 5 years
|5.35%
|5.85%
|4.70%
|4.70%
|5 years 1 day to 10 years
|5.50%
|#6.30%
|4.70%
|4.70%
|5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac
|5.35%
|5.85%
|NA
|NA
ICICI Bank gives interest rates ranging from 2.5% to 5.50% on deposits between 7 days to 10 years of maturity. Interest earned on the Fixed Deposit will be subject to Tax Deducted at Source as per Income Tax laws.
