Big decision on metro connectivity for upcoming Noida International Airport; read details here

New Delhi: In what would further cheer up people in the Delhi-NCR region, the government has taken a big decision regarding the metro connectivity for upcoming Noida International Airport. The state and central government have agreed to release funds for the Noida International Airport to be constructed in Noida's Jewar.

The state government is yet to finalize a date for inauguration of the project next year.

Both the central and state governments will give around Rs 1,050 crore for the metro connectivity project while the remaining Rs 450 crore will be borne by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. The responsibility of the project will be given to Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation. Yamuna Authority is keen on taking the metro connectivity to Jewar before Noida International Airport starts in 2023. About three months ago, the authority had sent proposals seeking money from the central and state governments for the metro connectivity.

According to the DPR of the DMRC, a 35.6 km long metro line is to be constructed from Knowledge Park in Greater Noida to Noida International Airport that is expected to cost about Rs 1,500 crore. 29 Metro stations will be built from Knowledge Park to Jewar International Airport in Greater Noida. The project will be assigned to Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation instead of Noida Metro Rail Corporation. The UPMRC will oversee its construction.

The distance between Delhi and Jewar Airport will be 81.56 kilometers, of which, 66.6 km will be elevated route and 14 km route will be under-ground. The construction of 20 km metro line between Aero City and Tughlakabad is proposed already.

It may be recalled that couple of weeks ago, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the name, design and logo of the international airport. The Jewar airport will be named Noida International Greenfield Airport while a picture of stork, the state bird--will used in its logo. The name -- Noida International Airport -- was finalized during a meeting with the Swiss company -- Zurich AG officials in Lucknow.

It will be designed on the lines of world-famous airports in London, Moscow and Milan. The Zurich AG subsidiary has hired architects, who have finalized the layout design of the passenger terminal.The initial capacity of the airport, proposed to be built in four phases, will be 12 million passengers per year, which will be expanded to 70 million passengers per year by 2050. Initially, it will have two runways, which will be increased to five in due course of time.

Live TV

#mute

The Jewar airport, which will be the second major airport in Delhi-NCR, is designed to take the load off Delhi`s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The state government plans to acquire 5,000 hectares of land to develop this airport to its full capacity. 1,334 hectares for the airport has been acquired by the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration. Also, 48.097 hectares have been acquired for rehabilitation purposes.