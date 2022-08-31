NewsBusinessEconomy
INDIA GDP GROWTH

BREAKING: India's GDP grows at 13.5 % in April-June 2022-23

India's GDP growth for April-June quarter of this year has increased at 13.5%. National Statistical office (NSO) has released the numbers today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 05:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

BREAKING: India's GDP grows at 13.5 % in April-June 2022-23

New Delhi: India's GDP growth for April-June quarter of FY23 has increased at 13.5%. National Statistical office (NSO) has released the numbers today. GDP growth rate data are calculated on year to year basis. It is to be noted that RBI predicted the GDP growth rate to touch 16.2 per cent in Q1 FY23

