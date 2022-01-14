हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2022

Breaking: Union Budget 2022 to be presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year Budget 2022-23 on February 1.

Breaking: Union Budget 2022 to be presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-23 on February 1.

The Budget session of Parliament will commence from January 31 and the Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day. The Budget session of Parliament will begin with the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 31, while President Ramnath Kovind will address both the houses on that day.

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the Part 1 of the Budget session will be held from January 31 to February 11, while the Part 2 of the Budget session is expected to be held from March 14 to April 8, after a month-long recess. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2022Budget 2022-23Union Budget 2022Nirmala Sitharaman
Next
Story

India's economy recovery on 'solid path', says United Nations' report

Must Watch

PT3M24S

Bikaner Express Derailed: Compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased