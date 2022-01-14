Breaking: Union Budget 2022 to be presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-23 on February 1.

The Budget session of Parliament will commence from January 31 and the Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day. The Budget session of Parliament will begin with the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 31, while President Ramnath Kovind will address both the houses on that day.

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the Part 1 of the Budget session will be held from January 31 to February 11, while the Part 2 of the Budget session is expected to be held from March 14 to April 8, after a month-long recess.

