हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2021-22

Budget 2021-22: FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds 6th pre-budget consultations with representatives of social sector

Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held pre-budget consultations with top industrialists in the national capital ahead of the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22.

Budget 2021-22: FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds 6th pre-budget consultations with representatives of social sector
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: In her 6th pre-budget consultations, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (December 17) held met the representatives of the social sector ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22.

In a tweet, the Union Ministry of Finance said, "Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman holding her 5th Pre-Budget consultations with representatives of social sector in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, in New Delhi today." 

In another tweet, the Ministry said, "Along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Secretary Dr AB Pandey, Secretary, DEA, Tarun Bajaj, CEA K V Subramanian besides other senior officials are also present in the meeting."

Earlier on Monday, Nirmala Sitharaman held pre-Budget consultations with top industrialists in the national capital ahead of the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Live TV

Sitharaman concluded a comprehensive review of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP) with the Secretaries of various Ministries/Departments, the Ministry of Finance said.

In an official release, Finance Ministry said, the ministries and departments concerned have started implementing the announcements under the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Packages. The progress of implementation is being reviewed and monitored regularly. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2021-22FM Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2021-22
Next
Story

India, World Bank sign $400 million project to tide over impact of COVID-19
  • 99,56,557Confirmed
  • 1,44,451Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M50S

BJP's plan prepared for West Bengal, responsibilities given to Union Ministers