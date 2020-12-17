Budget 2021-22: FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds 6th pre-budget consultations with representatives of social sector

New Delhi: In her 6th pre-budget consultations, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (December 17) held met the representatives of the social sector ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22.

In a tweet, the Union Ministry of Finance said, "Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman holding her 5th Pre-Budget consultations with representatives of social sector in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, in New Delhi today."

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman holding her 6th Pre-Budget consultations with Stakeholders of social sector in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, in New Delhi today. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Nxh4VdhImC — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) December 17, 2020

In another tweet, the Ministry said, "Along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Secretary Dr AB Pandey, Secretary, DEA, Tarun Bajaj, CEA K V Subramanian besides other senior officials are also present in the meeting."

Earlier on Monday, Nirmala Sitharaman held pre-Budget consultations with top industrialists in the national capital ahead of the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Sitharaman concluded a comprehensive review of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP) with the Secretaries of various Ministries/Departments, the Ministry of Finance said.

In an official release, Finance Ministry said, the ministries and departments concerned have started implementing the announcements under the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Packages. The progress of implementation is being reviewed and monitored regularly.