Budget 2022: Animation Task Force to provide much-needed boost to gaming, says MPL CEO Srinivas

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday (February 1), announced the setting up of a task force for the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector.

“The animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector offers immense potential to employ youth and therefore an AVGC promotion task force with all stakeholders will be set-up to recommend ways to realize this and build domestic capacity for serving our markets and the global demand,” the Budget 2022 document said.

“Encouraging to see that the Union Budget 2022 has taken into consideration the suggestions from animations, VFX and gaming industry,” said Sai Srinivas, Co-Founder and CEO, MPL told ZeeNews.

Encouraging to see that the #UnionBudget2022 has taken into consideration the suggestions from animations, VFX and gaming industry: Sai Srinivas, Co-Founder and CEO, MPL @saisrinivas #Budget2022 #Budget #BudgetOnZee pic.twitter.com/EwKJTNuyed — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) February 1, 2022

He said that gaming and animation is one of those sectors that have an incredible amount of exploring potential to Make in India tiles and Make in India games and Make in India products that can be exported to put global markets. Also Read: 7th pay commission: Fitment factor to be hiked to 3.68, 18-months DA arrears of Rs 2 lakh to be given in one go?



Srinivas said that the setting up of the task force will provide a much needed to provide a boost to the sunrise sector (animation and gaming). Also Read: IPL: BCCI expecting a MASSIVE media rights deal worth Rs 45000 crores

Live TV

#mute