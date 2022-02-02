हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2022

Budget 2022 lays down road map for an ‘Aspirational India', says Meesho CEO Aatrey

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman presented the Budget 2022 on Tuesday, February 1.

Budget 2022 lays down road map for an ‘Aspirational India&#039;, says Meesho CEO Aatrey

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman presented the Budget 2022 on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, to set the tone for the financial year 2022-23. She made several announcements that will bolster the country’s startup ecosystem and MSMEs. 

Responding to announcements, Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho, said that Union budget 2022 is forward-looking and inclusive, and lays down the road map for an ‘Aspirational India’. 

“Overall, the government's growth Capex announcements will prime the wheels for the entire economy and will have a multiplier effect,” he added. 

Aatrey pointed out that the investment lead growth, which has been adopted by the government will result in higher quality growth versus a merely consumption led growth of the country.  

“We are very happy about the government's intent to continue supporting the new age tech ecosystem through forward looking initiatives such as introduction of digital Rupee, extending the existing tax benefits of startups by another year and reduction of overlapping compliances which will improve the ease of doing business in India,” he said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2022Budget 2022-23Union Budget 2022Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2021-22Budget 2022 reactions
Next
Story

What is a Digital Rupee and how it will fuel India’s growth? All you need to know

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Snowfall on the mountains of North India, crowds of tourists