Budget 2022 lays down road map for an ‘Aspirational India', says Meesho CEO Aatrey

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman presented the Budget 2022 on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, to set the tone for the financial year 2022-23. She made several announcements that will bolster the country’s startup ecosystem and MSMEs.

Responding to announcements, Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho, said that Union budget 2022 is forward-looking and inclusive, and lays down the road map for an ‘Aspirational India’.

“Overall, the government's growth Capex announcements will prime the wheels for the entire economy and will have a multiplier effect,” he added.

Aatrey pointed out that the investment lead growth, which has been adopted by the government will result in higher quality growth versus a merely consumption led growth of the country.

“We are very happy about the government's intent to continue supporting the new age tech ecosystem through forward looking initiatives such as introduction of digital Rupee, extending the existing tax benefits of startups by another year and reduction of overlapping compliances which will improve the ease of doing business in India,” he said.