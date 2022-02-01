Budget 2022: New digital university and skill courses to change the face of education, say experts

New Delhi: Today, February 1, 2022, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the Budget 2022. FM Sitharaman emphasized on a number of issues in the education sector, including digital education, the establishment of a digital university, the creation of jobs, agricultural institutions, and the training of programmers. As a result, we've compiled a list of the most important education news for you.

FM Sitaraman, when presenting the budget for 2022, stated that a digital university will be established to provide students with access to world-class quality education that meets ISTE criteria.

She went on to say that 60 lakh jobs would be created.

During her speech, Sitharaman stated that the government's next goal is to create 60 lakh employment. "Prime Minister Gati Shakti will propel the economy forward, resulting in more jobs and opportunity for the youth."

“The budget 2022 for the education sector rightly focuses on upskilling and digital learning. The announcement of one class one channel and expansion to 200 channels under e-vidya will enable the reach of online education to a vast body of students where online education is still not widespread. The push to regional education is welcome as this will once again enable people in the rural areas to access quality education in their languages. Another welcome decision on digital university is that it will expand the reach of education to the masses as it will follow a hub and spoke model and emphasize the role of ICT in digital education. The focus on skill training by ITIs will also enable students to be employable in the future. The budget has addressed structural issues in the education landscape and has ensured that all children get access to education. The budget has also well-coincided with the opening of schools as it is important to reverse the learning loss among students. Education clearly is one of the most important investments a country can make in its people and their future. The government must act to meet the needs of an aspiring generation which is looking to the future with great hope. Overall, it has given a boost to the education sector that will result in the nation’s progress,” Shweta Sastri, managing director, Canadian International School, Bangalore.

“Establishing a Digital university and over 200 channels covering multiple regional languages under the One class, one TV channel' program are two very innovative and path breaking initiatives which will enable students across the country to access quality education far and wide through the hub and spoke model. The development of quality e-content to empower and equip teachers with digital tools of teaching and facilitating better learning outcomes is a welcome measure to help children. With the challenges of the online learning arrangements, the government’s decision to enhance digital learning with E VIDYA will be a boost to the education sector. There was a necessity to train and build skills among children as this would make them employable and this has been addressed by focus on ITI’s which will undertake this task. The digital gap has also proven to be a bane for the education sector in the context of the pandemic,” said Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School.

