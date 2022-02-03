Budget 2022 with Zee: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says paperless budget is a sign of digitisation of economy

New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief, Zee News, and Swati Khandelwal Jain, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government that this is the right time to bring a paperless budget. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of paperless work was being done.

Cash in banks are sanitised and even working from home gets benefited due to paperless work. Files are running paperless nowadays. It was very useful during the time of Corona. Even farmers keep QR Code nowadays. Therefore, reading the budget using a tablet can be referred to as the digitization of the economy.

Meanwhile, she said the reduction in corporate tax has also brought confidence among investors. The number of mergers and acquisitions is increasing continuously. The capacity for expansion planning is also rising. The small savings scheme is always in the mind of the citizens.

Sitharaman added that if you are not able to earn in FD, then people are turning to the stock market. Retail investors are coming. Demat account saw a record opening. Confidence has increased in the industry, individual.

Live TV

#mute