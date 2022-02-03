हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2022

Budget 2022 with Zee: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says paperless budget is a sign of digitisation of economy

Cash in banks are sanitised and even working from home gets benefited due to paperless work

Budget 2022 with Zee: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says paperless budget is a sign of digitisation of economy

New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief, Zee News, and Swati Khandelwal Jain, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government that this is the right time to bring a paperless budget. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of paperless work was being done.

Cash in banks are sanitised and even working from home gets benefited due to paperless work. Files are running paperless nowadays. It was very useful during the time of Corona. Even farmers keep QR Code nowadays. Therefore, reading the budget using a tablet can be referred to as the digitization of the economy. 

Meanwhile, she said the reduction in corporate tax has also brought confidence among investors. The number of mergers and acquisitions is increasing continuously. The capacity for expansion planning is also rising. The small savings scheme is always in the mind of the citizens. 

Sitharaman added that if you are not able to earn in FD, then people are turning to the stock market. Retail investors are coming. Demat account saw a record opening. Confidence has increased in the industry, individual. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2022Union Budget 2022Nirmala SitharamanPaperless budget
Next
Story

Budget 2022 with Zee: FM Nirmala Sitharaman emphasizes on job creation, explains govt stance on crypto

Must Watch

PT5M30S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Feb 03, 2022