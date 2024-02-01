Budget 2024: 30 Crore Loans Under PM Mudra Yojana Given To Women Entrepreneurs, says FM

New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman, the Finance Minister of India, has delivered the Union Budget 2024 in the Parliament ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. Notably, Sitharaman has achieved the milestone of presenting five budgets, making this her fifth consecutive budget since 2019.

Empowering women through the economic route, the MUDRA Yojana has disbursed an impressive 30 crore loans to woman entrepreneurs, fostering financial independence and driving inclusive growth across diverse sectors.

There has been a significant surge in advancing women's empowerment through entrepreneurship, improved quality of life, and the preservation of dignity in the last 10 years. This is not only boosting their entrepreneurial ambitions but also ensuring better growth in the country. (Also Read: Interim Budget 2024-25: FM Announces Rooftop Solarisation To Ensure 1 Cr Household Free Electricity)

Moreover, the enrollment of females in higher education has gone up by 28 percent in 10 years. In STEM courses, the enrollment of girls and women stands at 43 percent, marking one of the highest rates globally. All these factors are getting reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce.

In the pre-election budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government has extended 43 crore loans aggregating to Rs 22.5 lakh crore under the PM Mudra Yojana. The Modi government introduced the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana in 2015, aiming to offer loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to small and micro-enterprises that are non-corporate and non-farm. (Also Read: Interim Budget 2024: Different Sectors, One Demand - Business-Friendly Policy Decisions)