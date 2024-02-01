Interim Budget 2024-25: FM Announces Rooftop Solarisation To Ensure 1 Cr Household Free Electricity

New Delhi: During the Interim Budget 2024, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed a pioneering initiative aimed at bringing about substantial changes in the lives of citizens. Addressing the budget session, the Finance Minister declared a plan to provide free electricity to one crore households through rooftop solarisation.

Under this innovative scheme, households will be equipped with rooftop solar panels, enabling them to generate up to 300 units of electricity every month completely free of cost. The Finance Minister emphasized that this initiative aligns with the vision of the Prime Minister and comes as a follow-through on his commitment made on the historic day of the consecration of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The scheme is expected to have a far-reaching impact on the lives of citizens, particularly those in rural areas by providing them with access to a reliable and affordable source of electricity. It aligns with the government's broader vision of promoting clean energy and reducing the carbon footprint.