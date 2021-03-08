हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
bullet train project

Bullet Train Project latest updates: Technical bids open for construction of bridges for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe had on September 14, 2017 laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Rs 1.08 lakh crore ($17 billion) project.

New Delhi: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Saturday (March 6) said that it has opened two technical bids for construction or building of bridges for the 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor in the state of Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. 

Nine companies have participated in technical bids for construction or building of bridges.

Bullet trains are expected to run at 320 km per hour covering the 508-km stretch in about two hours. In comparison, trains currently plying on the route take over seven hours to travel the distance, whereas flights take about an hour.

The project is expected to get completed in 2023.

The bullet train project will cost 1.08 lakh crore. The project is expected to provide 90 thousand jobs directly or indirectly.

