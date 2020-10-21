Bullet train project: Modi government fast tracks plans on Delhi-Chandigarh-Amritsar route

New Delhi: After finalising the financial bids for the design and construction Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, the Modi government is now all set to fast track plans for Bullet Train on Delhi -Chandigarh-Amritsar route.

Government has invited tender for preparing DPR (Detailed Project Report) for Delhi - Chandigarh- Amritsar route.

The 459 km Delhi-Chandigarh-Amritsar route, is amongst the 7 routes/corridors that have been identified for Bullet Train or the High Speed Rail Network in the country.

The tender includes bids for survey, identification of overhead, overground, underground utilities, and identification of power sourcing options for substations along the proposed high-speed rail corridor route.

Companies will be chosen after the due bidding process and is seen as a major opportunity for companies like IRFC, RailTel, L&T, Tata, IRCON.

The first pre bid meeting of the tender will take place on October 28 while the final bidder will be chosen on November 10.

Notably, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won the financial bids for the design and construction of 237 km length of the viaduct for 508 km of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor. The tender covers about 47% of the total alignment of 508 km, between Vapi (Zaroli Village at Maharashtra- Gujarat border) and Vadodara in the state of Gujarat. This includes four stations namely Vapi, Billimora, Surat and Bharuch, and Surat Depot.

National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) had invited bids for the high-speed rail corridor project on March 15, 2019. The project is financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).