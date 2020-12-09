Cabinet approves Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, PM-Wi-fi Access Network; check other decisions

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday (December 9) took several key decisions, according to a cabinet briefing by Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Santosh Gangwar, and Prakash Javadekar.

The Cabinet has approved Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana at an expenditure of Rs 1,584 crores for the current financial year. The government also decided to provide Rs 22,810 cr towards employee, employer contribution to the retirement fund of new hires for 2 years, said Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar. The scheme would benefit around 58.5 lakh employees.

It also approved laying of an undersea optical fibre cable to 11 Lakshadweep Islands to provide high-speed broadband internet connectivity, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, adding that it would be on the lines of the one recently laid to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The cabinet also approved setting up of 1 crore data centres, he said.

The Cabinet has taken a decision to launch PM-Wi-fi Access Network Interface-to unleash a massive wi-fi network in the country, said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, adding "Public data centres will be opened in the country. There will be no licence, fee or registration for it."

It has also approved USOF Scheme for providing mobile coverage in Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of Assam under the Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan for North Eastern Region; project to provide mobile coverage to 2374 uncovered villages.

The Cabinet has approved the provision of submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between the mainland (Kochi) and Lakshadweep Islands, said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

SEBI proposal to sign bilateral MoU between India and Luxembourg

The Union Cabinet has given its approval for the proposal of Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to sign a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Securities and Exchange Board of India and Financial and Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), Luxembourg.

The MoU is likely to strengthen cross border cooperation in the area of securities regulations and facilitate mutual assistance, contribute towards efficient performance of the supervisory functions aid in imparting technical domain knowledge and enable effective enforcement of the laws and regulations governing the securities markets of India and Luxembourg.

MOU between India and Suriname on cooperation in field of Health and Medicine

The Union Cabinet has given its approval for the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Health of the Government of the Republic of Suriname on Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine.

It will encourage cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Health of the Government of the Republic of Suriname through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector.