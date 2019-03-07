हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Union Cabinet

Cabinet approves GoM's recommendations on stressed power plants

Central/state generation companies may act as aggregator of power.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet Thursday approved recommendations of a group of ministers (GoM)  relating to issues of Stressed Thermal Power Projects including grant of coal linkage for short-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Briefing reporters, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the recommendations approved include grant of coal linkage for short-term PPAs, allowing existing coal linkage to be used in case of termination of PPAs due to payment default by distribution companies and procurement of bulk power by a modal agency against pre-declared linkages.

Central/state generation companies may act as aggregator of power.

