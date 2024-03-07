Cabinet Approves India AI Mission At An Outlay Of Rs 10,372 Crore For 5 Years

New Delhi: The Cabinet has given its approval for the India AI Mission, allocating Rs 10,372 crore for its implementation over the next five years. Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared this information during a briefing on Thursday.

Computing Infrastructure

The approved funds will primarily be utilized to establish a robust computing infrastructure necessary for the successful implementation of the India AI Mission.

Supercomputing Capacity

As part of this mission, a significant supercomputing capacity, comprising over 10,000 GPU, will be made accessible to various stakeholders. This infrastructure aims to facilitate the creation of an AI ecosystem in the country.

Stakeholders

Stakeholders including startups, academia, researchers, and industry players will have access to the AI supercomputing infrastructure established under the India AI Mission.

This accessibility is expected to foster innovation and collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence.

National Data Management Officer

Under the mission, a National Data Management Officer will be appointed to coordinate with different government departments and ministries. The objective is to enhance the quality of data and ensure its availability for AI development and deployment purposes.

(With PTI Inputs)