Good News For Central Government Employees; Union Cabinet Approves 4% DA Hike

New Delhi: The Central Government has announced a 4 percent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA), resulting in an additional expenditure of Rs 15,014 crore this year.

DA Hike Details

The Dearness Allowance (DA) has been raised from 46 percent to 50 percent, marking a significant adjustment in response to prevailing economic conditions.

Financial Impact:

This decision will lead to an extra expenditure of Rs 15,014 crore for the Central Government, as it strives to address the growing needs and demands of its employees.

Objective of DA Increase:

The hike in DA aims to provide relief to government employees and pensioners, considering the rising cost of living and inflationary pressures.

Supporting Government Employees:

By increasing the DA, the Central Government demonstrates its commitment to supporting its workforce and ensuring their financial well-being amidst economic challenges.