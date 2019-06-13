close

Union Budget 2019

CAIT for lowering GST rates on auto parts, aluminium utensils

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also suggested reviewing items placed under different tax slabs under GST as many of the products are overlapping.

Representational image

New Delhi: Traders body CAIT Thursday urged the government to lower GST rates on various products, including auto parts and aluminium utensils.

"Various items like auto parts and aluminium utensils are not of luxurious nature should be taken out from 28 per cent tax slab and may be put under lower tax slab," it said in a statement.

Submitting a white paper on GST (Goods and Services Tax) to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, it also suggested to reduce the tax rate for items like hardware, mobile covers, ice cream, health drinks, paints, marble, used vehicles, and two-wheelers.

"The minister assured the CAIT delegation that she will look into the issues," it said.

They also urged the minister to form GST Lokpal in each state and the Centre. 

