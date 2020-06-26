हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CAIT

CAIT says No to Chinese goods for this year’s Diwali celebrations

The announcement comes in the wake of the recent attack on Indian troops by the Chinese military.

CAIT says No to Chinese goods for this year’s Diwali celebrations

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) under its national campaign titled ‘Bhartiya Samaan-Hamara Abhimaan’ to boycott Chinese goods, has announced that it will boycott all products made in China for celebration of Diwali this year.

The announcement comes in the wake of the recent attack on Indian troops by the Chinese military. The traders' body also urged the traders to come together and use only India-made goods to celebrate Diwali.

The traders’ body added that the boycott of Chinese goods should be applicable to celebrate all other Indian festivals like Rakshabandhan and Janmastami.

CAIT national president BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal in a joint statement said that Chinese goods have made a deep penetration in the Indian markets and this needs to be stopped.

The traders’ body has also urged all the shopkeepers to sell only India made goods during festivals. It added that if the shopkeepers have any remaining buffer stocks, they should sell them by July 15.

CAIT has also urged the government to build a strong position against China and immediately cancel all the government contracts awarded to Chinese companies.

Tags:
CAITIndiaChinaChinese goodsConfederation of All India Traders
Next
Story

Fuel prices hiked for 20th day in a row; Petrol, diesel price crosses Rs 80-mark in Delhi
  • 4,56,183Confirmed
  • 14,476Deaths

Full coverage

  • 94,67,008Confirmed
  • 4,83,461Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M31S

News 25: Watch top 25 news stories of the day