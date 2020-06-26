CAIT says No to Chinese goods for this year’s Diwali celebrations

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) under its national campaign titled ‘Bhartiya Samaan-Hamara Abhimaan’ to boycott Chinese goods, has announced that it will boycott all products made in China for celebration of Diwali this year.

The announcement comes in the wake of the recent attack on Indian troops by the Chinese military. The traders' body also urged the traders to come together and use only India-made goods to celebrate Diwali.

The traders’ body added that the boycott of Chinese goods should be applicable to celebrate all other Indian festivals like Rakshabandhan and Janmastami.

CAIT national president BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal in a joint statement said that Chinese goods have made a deep penetration in the Indian markets and this needs to be stopped.

The traders’ body has also urged all the shopkeepers to sell only India made goods during festivals. It added that if the shopkeepers have any remaining buffer stocks, they should sell them by July 15.

CAIT has also urged the government to build a strong position against China and immediately cancel all the government contracts awarded to Chinese companies.